45,000 Shares in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Purchased by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KINZ. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $736,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $8,546,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,853,000.

KINS Technology Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,450. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.87.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

