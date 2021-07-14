44,443 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $1,009,002.32. Insiders sold a total of 54,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.99. 72,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,478. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

