436,794 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 436,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,220,000. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 130,864 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 201,332 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:URA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,248. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71.

