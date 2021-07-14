412,800 Shares in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 412,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,993,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Duluth by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Duluth by 36.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duluth by 10.4% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 27.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16. Duluth Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

