$41.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to post $41.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.53 billion and the lowest is $40.94 billion. Cigna posted sales of $39.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $166.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.00 billion to $166.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $176.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $175.50 billion to $178.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.68.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,619. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

