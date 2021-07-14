3,830,559 Shares in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) Purchased by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,830,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,459,000. Reinvent Technology Partners Y comprises about 1.2% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000.

Shares of RTPYU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,461. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

