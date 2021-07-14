36,051 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Purchased by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

