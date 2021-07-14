34,465 Shares in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $11,135,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $6,317,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 36.26 and a current ratio of 36.26. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $30.64.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RXDX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

