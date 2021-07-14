31,513 Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 60.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBA. TD Securities raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.1679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 75.51%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

