$3.58 EPS Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to announce earnings of $3.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $6.13. Discover Financial Services reported earnings per share of ($1.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 398.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $13.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.06 to $15.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $13.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,545,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after buying an additional 823,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after buying an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $123.14. 26,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,910. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.82 and a fifty-two week high of $127.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

