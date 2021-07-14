280,511 Shares in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 1.13% of Decibel Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBTX. TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $35,667,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $24,501,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $7,544,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $5,613,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,735,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBTX opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.55). Equities research analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

