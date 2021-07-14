26,804 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $135,757.68. Also, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 358,328 shares valued at $16,909,516. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

