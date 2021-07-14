2,472 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Purchased by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

Shares of AEIS opened at $106.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.22.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

