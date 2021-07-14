$245.90 Million in Sales Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will report $245.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.80 million and the lowest is $231.00 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $123.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $882.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $889.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of SHYF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,192. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,045.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,000. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 35,308 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 564.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after buying an additional 915,461 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 571,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after buying an additional 144,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after buying an additional 45,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.