21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 151,854 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.17% of 21Vianet Group worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNET. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of VNET traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. 16,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

