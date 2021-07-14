$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will report $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $12.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $13.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.58. 2,048,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,728. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

