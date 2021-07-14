$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post sales of $2.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $9.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $11.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.97.

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 89,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,187. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 259.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 52.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,221,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,464,000 after purchasing an additional 768,002 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,951.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 336,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 319,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 20.3% during the first quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 2,927,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,148,000 after acquiring an additional 493,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

