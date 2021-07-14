1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOW opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $74.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,981 shares during the quarter. M3F Inc. owned 3.72% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

