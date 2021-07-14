1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCOW opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $74.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.