$172.74 Million in Sales Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will announce sales of $172.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.01 million. New Relic posted sales of $162.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $711.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $709.70 million to $718.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $812.93 million, with estimates ranging from $787.60 million to $860.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.76. 11,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,582. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,192 shares of company stock worth $4,392,366. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 356.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 18.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

