1,632 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $162.84 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.