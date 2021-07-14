15,570 Shares in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) Purchased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Growth Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GCAC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,689,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,850,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GCAC opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

