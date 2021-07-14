14,442 Shares in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

PLRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $100,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $593,235 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLRX opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $934.68 million and a PE ratio of -8.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 501.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

