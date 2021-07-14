140,526 Shares in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Acquired by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 140,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Acushnet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Acushnet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

NYSE GOLF opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.56. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

