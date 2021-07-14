13,646 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,646 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,377 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $1,774,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,536 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,413 shares of company stock valued at $15,700,144 in the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

