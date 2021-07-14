$135.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post sales of $135.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.77 billion and the lowest is $133.44 billion. Walmart posted sales of $137.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $551.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $543.08 billion to $557.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $566.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $558.87 billion to $576.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,602,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,510,351 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.87. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $393.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

