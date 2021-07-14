1,335,420 Shares in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) Purchased by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,335,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMIVU. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth about $3,960,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth about $4,971,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth about $3,961,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,910,000.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FMIVU remained flat at $$10.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,355. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. Forum Merger IV Co. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.15.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMIVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.