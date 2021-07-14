13,084 Shares in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $174,642,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,066,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,287,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,901,000 after buying an additional 2,690,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,700,000 after buying an additional 1,598,133 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after buying an additional 1,318,100 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

