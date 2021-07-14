12,192 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

