12,022 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Bought by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.26. 26,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

