120,000 Shares in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at $1,491,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth $5,466,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,742,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAU opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

