112,292 Shares in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.30% of DPCM Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DPCM Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DPCM Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $5,922,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in DPCM Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DPCM Capital by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 42,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in DPCM Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,204,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPOA stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

