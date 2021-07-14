$112.38 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will report $112.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.70 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $93.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $460.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $460.40 million to $461.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $504.41 million, with estimates ranging from $497.30 million to $509.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.27. 143,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,017. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 53,291 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

