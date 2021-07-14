10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Director Sells $299,925.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $299,925.00.

Sridhar Kosaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $241,740.00.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.32. The stock had a trading volume of 434,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,682. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

