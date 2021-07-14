1,043,854 Shares in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,043,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of KINS Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $147,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $422,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,924,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000.

NASDAQ KINZ traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,450. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

