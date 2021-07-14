$104.33 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report $104.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.74 million and the highest is $137.30 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $55.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $420.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $384.61 million to $505.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $608.15 million, with estimates ranging from $566.30 million to $690.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,896 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HALO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.49. The company had a trading volume of 28,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,402. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.47. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

