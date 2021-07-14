$1.83 EPS Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PATK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PATK) will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $1.93. Patrick Industries posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,000%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,720. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $98.83.

In other news, Director Pamela R. Klyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.81 per share, with a total value of $86,810.00. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $1,422,723.75. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,325 shares of company stock worth $2,767,944.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

