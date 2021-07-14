$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to announce $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. SL Green Realty reported earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLG. Wolfe Research began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of SLG stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.79. 503,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,760. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 17.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.