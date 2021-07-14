$1.31 EPS Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.35. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $92.62 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.