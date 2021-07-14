$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $4.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,034. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

