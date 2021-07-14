$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Insperity posted sales of $993.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.90.

Insperity stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.22. The company had a trading volume of 152,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity has a 12-month low of $61.06 and a 12-month high of $95.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,491. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.