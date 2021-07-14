$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $1.24. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $6.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

NYSE:FL opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,910,393. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $69,007,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $45,742,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $46,778,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 291.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,196,000 after acquiring an additional 466,004 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

