$0.92 EPS Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.93. Investors Real Estate Trust reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

CSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Investors Real Estate Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSR traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $82.58. 36,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,753.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.61. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $84.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

