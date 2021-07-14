$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Silgan posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. Silgan has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.