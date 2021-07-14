$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Lindsay posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:LNN opened at $160.27 on Friday. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $91.41 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Lindsay by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 190,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lindsay by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 74,752 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lindsay by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

