$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Tapestry reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 356%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPR. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 849.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $484,967,000 after buying an additional 10,528,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $105,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,231 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $86,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.54. 34,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,168. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.