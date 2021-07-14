$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.59. Devon Energy posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 372.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.24.

Shares of DVN traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,266,371. Devon Energy has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 60,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

