-$0.48 EPS Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.81. 11,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,878. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 2.14. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 382,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 189,490 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after acquiring an additional 62,031 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 44,811 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

