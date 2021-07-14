$0.41 EPS Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Marriott International reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 164.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $6.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.35.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $354,414,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 294.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,858 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $123,181,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $107,466,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.37. 4,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.17 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.42.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.