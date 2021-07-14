$0.41 EPS Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Marriott International reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 164.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $6.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.35.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $354,414,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 294.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,858 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $123,181,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $107,466,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.37. 4,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.17 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.42.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.