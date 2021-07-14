$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

In related news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,303. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 97.40 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

