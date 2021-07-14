$0.32 EPS Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,880,004. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

